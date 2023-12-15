New England Research & Management Inc. Makes New $1.68 Million Investment in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 466.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,867,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $774,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831,505 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 110,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,277,000 after purchasing an additional 28,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,215,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,386. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,215,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,386. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total transaction of $476,944.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,335,880.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,834 shares of company stock worth $2,104,552 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE YUM opened at $131.11 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.53 and a 12-month high of $143.24. The company has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.97 and its 200-day moving average is $129.25.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YUM. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.19.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

