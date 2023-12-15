New England Research & Management Inc. Makes New $795,000 Investment in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AAR by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $302,202,000 after buying an additional 601,462 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AAR by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,681,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $131,861,000 after buying an additional 76,758 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AAR by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,858,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $155,923,000 after buying an additional 15,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 32.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,026,000 after purchasing an additional 537,011 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,133,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,888,000 after purchasing an additional 23,840 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AAR from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.75.

AIR opened at $70.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.51. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $41.17 and a 12-month high of $72.32.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $549.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.92 million. AAR had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 11,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total transaction of $691,829.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,849,052.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sean M. Gillen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $906,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,939 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,633.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 11,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total transaction of $691,829.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,849,052.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,621,798. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

