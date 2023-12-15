New England Research & Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 692.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $297.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $235.81 and a 52-week high of $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $279.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.83.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s payout ratio is 44.51%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.95.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SYK

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.