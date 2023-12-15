New England Research & Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

New England Research & Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 854.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,092,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,388,000 after purchasing an additional 978,308 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,546,000 after purchasing an additional 972,157 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,429,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,618,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,043,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,605,000 after purchasing an additional 700,414 shares during the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

NYSE SON opened at $56.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $63.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.96 and a 200 day moving average of $56.26.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.23. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 41.13%.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

