New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 10,025 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

New England Research & Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,025 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVN. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,752 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,874,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,886 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $77,126,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $85,234,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Devon Energy stock opened at $45.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.33. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $42.59 and a twelve month high of $66.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 13.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.76.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DVN

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.