New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 3,750 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

New England Research & Management Inc. lowered its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 77.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 10,630 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 7.0% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 18,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 4,404.4% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after buying an additional 49,770 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 15.8% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.55.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of TER stock opened at $104.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.79 and a 200 day moving average of $100.85. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $119.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $703.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.36 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Teradyne

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.