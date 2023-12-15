New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 900 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

New England Research & Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 902.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellanova during the second quarter worth about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellanova during the second quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 402.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellanova during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on K. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas raised Kellanova from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays raised Kellanova from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellanova currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Kellanova Stock Performance

K opened at $54.84 on Friday. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $73.51. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.83 and a 200-day moving average of $59.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is currently 94.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $4,583,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,020,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,182,355,784.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 700,200 shares of company stock valued at $37,139,386. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kellanova

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.