New England Research & Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

New England Research & Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYY. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of SYY opened at $74.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.64. The stock has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.30.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

