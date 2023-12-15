New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Shares Bought by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 375,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.37% of New Mountain Finance worth $4,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NMFC. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 31,442.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,738,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726,217 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 837.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 977,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 873,440 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 11.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,673,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,255,000 after buying an additional 277,472 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 84.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 403,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after buying an additional 185,226 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,184,000. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Mountain Finance Price Performance

New Mountain Finance stock opened at $12.81 on Friday. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $13.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average of $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

New Mountain Finance Cuts Dividend

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The business had revenue of $94.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.71 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 11.56%. As a group, analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.99%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.28%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

New Mountain Finance Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

