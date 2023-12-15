News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.71

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.71 and last traded at $22.68, with a volume of 3399905 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of News from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

News Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.44 and a 200 day moving average of $20.46. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 93.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. News had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On News

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of News during the fourth quarter valued at $84,073,000. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of News by 10.3% during the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 29,764,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791,241 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of News by 1,188.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786,718 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new position in shares of News during the fourth quarter valued at $42,098,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in News by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,262,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,865,000 after buying an additional 1,908,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

