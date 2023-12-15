NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $135.00 price objective on the footwear maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $100.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $124.10.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $121.00 on Monday. NIKE has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.20.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.68%.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 220.7% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 201.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

