Ninety One UK Ltd Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 718,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,600 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.53% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $31,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INDA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,725,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,887,000 after buying an additional 579,672 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,432,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,981,000 after buying an additional 85,135 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2,722.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,311,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,495,000 after buying an additional 7,052,082 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,618,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,519,000 after buying an additional 480,819 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 22.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,814,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,685,000 after buying an additional 690,313 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BATS INDA opened at $48.34 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.01 and its 200 day moving average is $44.21. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.