Ninety One UK Ltd Boosts Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,536 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of KLA worth $40,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in KLA by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in KLA by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,558.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KLAC. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $516.06.

KLA Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $582.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $355.88 and a 52 week high of $586.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $513.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $488.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

