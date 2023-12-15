Ninety One UK Ltd Decreases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,922 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,777 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $26,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.4% in the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 842 shares of the software company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 25.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,599 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.11.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $584.64 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $633.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $578.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $532.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.62, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

