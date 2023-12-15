Ninety One UK Ltd Decreases Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,049,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 78,785 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $44,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 94,294.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,309,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $576,955,000 after buying an additional 35,271,958 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 53.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,191,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $556,838,000 after buying an additional 13,362,403 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 65.1% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,968,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,177,000 after buying an additional 3,142,729 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 41.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,601,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,564,000 after buying an additional 3,107,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 447.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,513,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,342 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC set a $25.00 price target on shares of Pan American Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Pan American Silver stock opened at $15.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.79 and its 200 day moving average is $15.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $19.84.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.22 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. Pan American Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -43.01%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

