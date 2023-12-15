Ninety One UK Ltd Decreases Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in ASML were worth $16,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in ASML in the first quarter worth $25,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in ASML in the first quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the second quarter worth $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Trading Up 2.5 %

ASML stock opened at $753.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $648.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $667.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. ASML Holding has a one year low of $529.01 and a one year high of $771.98. The stock has a market cap of $297.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $1.5337 dividend. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James began coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $795.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on ASML

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.