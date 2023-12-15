Ninety One UK Ltd Has $20.07 Million Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,685 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Prologis were worth $20,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $137.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The company has a market capitalization of $126.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.04.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.71.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

