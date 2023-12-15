Ninety One UK Ltd Has $24.30 Million Holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its position in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 662,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426,005 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.70% of Adient worth $24,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADNT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Adient in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Adient by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 77,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 24,213 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Adient by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Adient by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,748,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,197,000 after purchasing an additional 167,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Adient in the 1st quarter valued at $2,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Adient Stock Performance

Shares of Adient stock opened at $35.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.78 and its 200-day moving average is $37.15. Adient plc has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Adient had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 8.14%. Adient’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Adient plc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Adient from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Adient from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Adient from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Adient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Insider Activity at Adient

In other news, Director Peter Carlin sold 3,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $119,309.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,060.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Featured Articles

