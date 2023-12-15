Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 2,993 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.1% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.11% of Broadcom worth $363,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in Broadcom by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its position in Broadcom by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO opened at $1,106.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $540.91 and a 12 month high of $1,121.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $921.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $878.97. The firm has a market cap of $456.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.75 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday. Summit Insights raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $944.67.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

