Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 3,719 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 331,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,719 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $35,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $121.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.12 and a 200-day moving average of $113.63. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $101.82 and a one year high of $147.82.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $138.62 million during the quarter. Royal Gold had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 8.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Royal Gold from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Royal Gold from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.88.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

