Ninety One UK Ltd Trims Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 837,159 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 151,379 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $22,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 279.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 2.1 %

LUV opened at $29.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $39.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LUV. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BNP Paribas cut Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.94.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

