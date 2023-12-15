Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by stock analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Nokia Oyj from $5.90 to $5.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. DNB Markets raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Nokia Oyj from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.49.

Nokia Oyj Price Performance

NYSE NOK opened at $3.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.01. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $5.04.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nokia Oyj

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 265.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

