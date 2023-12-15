Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGHGet Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decline of 58.2% from the November 15th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of JGH stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.27. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $12.70.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1035 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 161.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

