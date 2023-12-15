Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decline of 58.2% from the November 15th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of JGH stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.27. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $12.70.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1035 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Global High Income Fund
About Nuveen Global High Income Fund
Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.
