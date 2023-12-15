Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decline of 58.2% from the November 15th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of JGH stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.27. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $12.70.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1035 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Global High Income Fund

About Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 161.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

Featured Stories

