Nykode Therapeutics AS (OTCMKTS:VACBF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nykode Therapeutics AS (OTCMKTS:VACBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 593,100 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the November 15th total of 849,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Nykode Therapeutics AS Price Performance
VACBF stock remained flat at $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday. Nykode Therapeutics AS has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.78.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Nykode Therapeutics AS in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
About Nykode Therapeutics AS
Nykode Therapeutics AS, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel immunotherapies. The company develops vaccines for the treatment cancer and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidates include VB10.NEO, a cancer neoantigen vaccine, which is in phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ,melanoma, lung, bladder, renal, head, and neck cancer; VB10.16, a therapeutic vaccine, which in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus 16 induced malignancies, such as cervical cancer; and VB10.
