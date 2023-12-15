Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Nyxoah from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Nyxoah from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Nyxoah Price Performance

NASDAQ:NYXH opened at $4.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.06. Nyxoah has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $10.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.19. Nyxoah had a negative net margin of 1,191.93% and a negative return on equity of 38.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nyxoah will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nyxoah

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Nyxoah by 44.6% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Nyxoah in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $965,000. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Nyxoah by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nyxoah by 1,072.4% during the first quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 188,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 172,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Nyxoah during the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

Nyxoah Company Profile

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Stories

