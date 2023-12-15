Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Susquehanna

Investment analysts at Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.48% from the company’s current price.

OKTA has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Okta from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Okta from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler cut Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.

Okta Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $81.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Okta has a 52-week low of $61.71 and a 52-week high of $91.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Okta had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Okta will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $80,797.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Okta news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 3,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $272,438.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,290.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $80,797.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,542 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,505. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,079,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,697,000 after buying an additional 237,961 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,871,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,623,000 after buying an additional 136,267 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,159,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,428,000 after buying an additional 1,224,405 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,289,000 after buying an additional 59,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,599,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,392,000 after buying an additional 113,994 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

