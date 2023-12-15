Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Old Point Financial stock opened at $16.70 on Monday. Old Point Financial has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $28.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.28.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $14.91 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPOF. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its stake in Old Point Financial by 42.7% during the second quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 286,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after buying an additional 85,718 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Old Point Financial by 16.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Old Point Financial during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Old Point Financial by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

