OLO (NYSE:OLO) Coverage Initiated at Lake Street Capital

Equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of OLO from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair lowered OLO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on OLO from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on OLO in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.90.

OLO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OLO opened at $5.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $976.87 million, a P/E ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.19. OLO has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $9.12.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. OLO had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $57.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OLO will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at OLO

In related news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $48,193.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,340.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other OLO news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $48,193.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,340.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 7,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $45,650.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,037.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,977 shares of company stock valued at $219,523. Corporate insiders own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OLO

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in OLO by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,600,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,203,000 after buying an additional 1,975,221 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OLO by 13.1% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 14,892,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,645 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in OLO by 35.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,494,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,613 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in OLO in the fourth quarter valued at $9,525,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in OLO in the second quarter valued at $8,804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About OLO

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

Featured Stories

