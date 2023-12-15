Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Stock Position Reduced by Greenfield Savings Bank

Greenfield Savings Bank cut its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 474,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,014,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 53,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.1% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 25,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 77,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.7% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on OHI. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.31. The company had a trading volume of 290,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,011. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $34.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.30 and a 200-day moving average of $31.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.93.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 279.17%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.