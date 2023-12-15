Oppenheimer Increases PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target to $190.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PTC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PTC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $163.54.

PTC opened at $171.24 on Monday. PTC has a twelve month low of $115.44 and a twelve month high of $171.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $546.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.34 million. PTC had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 11.71%. Analysts predict that PTC will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,335.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PTC news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 20,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $3,239,679.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,642,078.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,335.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,435 shares of company stock worth $5,898,868 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 205.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

