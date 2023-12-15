OriginTrail 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.47 Million (TRAC)

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. OriginTrail has a market capitalization of $214.19 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OriginTrail token can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00001248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OriginTrail has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OriginTrail Token Profile

OriginTrail was first traded on January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 402,324,425 tokens. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io. OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OriginTrail Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail (TRAC) is the native token of the OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN), an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform, co-founded by Žiga Drev, Tomaž Levak, and Branimir Rakić, is designed to create a universal, collaborative, and trusted data exchange system. TRAC tokens are used for compensation to ODN nodes, staking to become a data holder node, bidding for data storage by nodes, and potentially for governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OriginTrail should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OriginTrail using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

