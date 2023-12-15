Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance

Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $0.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.89. Orion Energy Systems has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $2.40.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 55.88% and a negative net margin of 50.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Orion Energy Systems news, insider Scott A. Green purchased 53,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.92 per share, with a total value of $49,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 830,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,655.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 70,800 shares of company stock worth $65,086. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OESX. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,945 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 31,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

