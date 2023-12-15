Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$4.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$5.50.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Orla Mining Stock Performance

Orla Mining stock opened at C$4.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.56. Orla Mining has a one year low of C$3.53 and a one year high of C$6.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.25.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.03). Orla Mining had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 22.04%. The business had revenue of C$80.89 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Orla Mining will post 0.324547 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Orla Mining

In other Orla Mining news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.83 per share, with a total value of C$26,792.50. In other Orla Mining news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.83 per share, with a total value of C$26,792.50. Also, Director Jason Douglas Simpson acquired 37,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.09 per share, with a total value of C$155,409.43. 35.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

