Orser Capital Management LLC Invests $2.21 Million in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Orser Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,000. Zimmer Biomet makes up 2.2% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:ZBH traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $117.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,657. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $149.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.56.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.10.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Articles

