Orser Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Orser Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,517 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CIC Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.0% during the third quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% during the third quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,896 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 77.6% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.6% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,583 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 8.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PANW. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.67.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,797,458.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 465,440 shares of company stock valued at $123,285,259 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 2.5 %

PANW stock traded up $7.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $308.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,063,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,621,365. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $263.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.54. The company has a market cap of $97.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $318.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.