Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Upgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Barclays upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DNNGY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ørsted A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. BNP Paribas cut Ørsted A/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. DNB Markets raised shares of Ørsted A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNNGY opened at $17.72 on Monday. Ørsted A/S has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $34.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average is $22.59.

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy & Other segments.

