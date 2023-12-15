Osaic Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Osaic Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,184 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $45,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 95.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $109.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.50 and its 200 day moving average is $103.43. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $96.12 and a one year high of $109.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

