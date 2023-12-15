Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,846 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter worth $53,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter worth $114,000.

Shares of PAUG stock opened at $33.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.43.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

