Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 380 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,980 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% in the third quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,392 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,065.2% in the third quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 15,986 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 14,614 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.2% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 3,437 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.5% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,729 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PXD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Capital One Financial lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.48.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE PXD opened at $228.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $236.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $257.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

