Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 139 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 230.5% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

IYW stock opened at $120.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $72.09 and a 52-week high of $121.64.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

