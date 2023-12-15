Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,454 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth $37,603,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 5,506.9% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 709,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,176,000 after purchasing an additional 696,730 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,137,000. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,912,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 466,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,440,000 after buying an additional 102,711 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

BJUL stock opened at $37.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $346.42 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.15.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

