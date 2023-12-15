Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 296 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 98.6% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,166,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 7.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 29.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $445,023.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,643. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $1,318,772.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,754.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $445,023.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,678 shares of company stock valued at $4,222,696 over the last 90 days. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down from $71.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.68.

Fortinet Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $57.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.37 and its 200 day moving average is $62.71.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading

