Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 311 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Sysco by 93,506.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 132,992,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,078,000 after acquiring an additional 132,850,890 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 70,686.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957,665 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,373,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Sysco by 5,475.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,780,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sysco by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,008 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.30.

Sysco Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $74.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $82.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.60 and its 200 day moving average is $70.64.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.