Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 130,995 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 79,453 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 73.7% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,370 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 15,428 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 4.3% in the third quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,786 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its stake in CVS Health by 5.6% in the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 3,144 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Edward Jones lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.94.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $74.50 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $99.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.22. The company has a market capitalization of $95.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

