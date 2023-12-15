Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 240,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November accounts for about 3.0% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $7,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 878.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,417,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863,772 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the second quarter worth approximately $35,293,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 9.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 604,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,503,000 after purchasing an additional 53,498 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 1.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 299,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 0.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 255,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,676,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:PNOV opened at $34.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $674.92 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.62.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

