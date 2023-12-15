Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSEP. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the second quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the second quarter worth $106,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the first quarter worth about $166,000.

Shares of BATS BSEP opened at $36.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.53 and its 200-day moving average is $34.34.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

