Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Has $575,000 Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426,568 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $441,478,000. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 13,781.2% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,763,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,102,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $120.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.37. The firm has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 90.77%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

