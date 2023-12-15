Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.31 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May (BATS:UMAY)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May (BATS:UMAY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May accounts for about 2.4% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC owned 7.81% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May worth $6,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 823,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,285,000 after buying an additional 51,501 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 664,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,463,000 after purchasing an additional 111,521 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 12,167 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May by 846.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 65,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May by 196.5% in the 2nd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 30,877 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $29.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.01.

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May (UMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

