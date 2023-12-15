Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $588,000 Investment in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 449.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,226,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,895,000 after buying an additional 1,821,266 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 317.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,274,000 after buying an additional 1,194,930 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 465.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,143,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,232,000 after buying an additional 941,426 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 4th quarter worth about $40,991,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 558.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 853,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,720,000 after buying an additional 724,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Weatherford International

In other news, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 17,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $1,534,853.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,726.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on WFRD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weatherford International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Weatherford International

Weatherford International Price Performance

Shares of WFRD stock opened at $89.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.51. Weatherford International plc has a one year low of $42.27 and a one year high of $100.93.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.51. Weatherford International had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 55.83%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Weatherford International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.