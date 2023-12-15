Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 251 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,266 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in American Express by 3.3% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 14,435 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS bought a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Express by 32.7% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in American Express by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 16,459 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in American Express by 14.5% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,356 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Price Performance

AXP stock opened at $178.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $182.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.96.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler Companies raised shares of American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.42.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

